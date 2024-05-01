A two-day conference focusing on three items that Saskatchewan exports on a regular basis will be happening in Regina next week.

The 2nd annual Food, Fuel, and Fertilizer Global Summit will take place Monday and Tuesday from the Delta Hotels by Marriott Regina. The first event was held last year.

Hosted by the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce, it will feature business figures from the resource sector, former leaders and current government officials.

Speakers include Premier Scott Moe, former Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall, and former Prime Minister Stephen Harper. Federal Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry Francois Philippe Champagne is mentioned in the Day 2 Agenda to give remarks to attendees on behalf of the Government of Canada.

Prominent dignitaries and business leaders include former U.S Ambassador to Canada David Wilkins, President & CEO of Mosaic Company Bruce Bodine, President & CEO of Cameco Tim Gitzel, and President & CEO of AGT Food & Ingredients Murad Al-Katib.

“The Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce is extremely grateful to all of these speakers who agreed to participate in this Global Summit this year,” said Prabha Ramaswamy, CEO of the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce of the people who will be delivering speeches and taking part in panel discussions on various topics such as global food security, market trends, meeting the demands of a growing population, and Saskatchewan’s energy transition.

“We are very pleased and honoured that they said yes to our request.”

She says the conference is an opportunity to showcase Saskatchewan as a compelling market to invest in and a place that has everything the world needs.

“We are a leading global producer of uranium and potash and so I think it’s important to understand that Saskatchewan has a leading and vital role to play in feeding the world, in global food security, and in energy transition.” Ramaswamy said. “It’s important for us to tell this story because our province is really poised to position Canada as a global leader with the resources and the advantages we have here.”

The province in recent months has been touting itself as a reliable supplier of resources including critical minerals, agri-food exports, among other things.

People can still register for the two-day conference by going to the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce website. For a look at the full two-day agenda, click here.

SaskAgToday will be covering the FFF Global Summit both days from the Delta Hotels by Marriott Regina.